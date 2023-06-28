JCPL CLOSED FOR
INDEPENDENCE DAY
JASPER COUNTY — All Jasper County Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
BINGO FUN AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Stop by the Rensselaer Library on Thursday, July 6 at 10 a.m. for bingo fun and prizes. Open to ages 18 and over. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
BINGO FUN AT THE
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Stop by the Wheatfield Library on Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. for bingo fun and prizes. This free program is open to ages 18 and over. Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
CREATE AN EARTH FRIENDLY ECOBRICK AT RENSSELAER
RENSSELAER — Think you know how much plastic you use in a day? You might be surprised at how fast it adds up.
Discover a unique way to help keep plastic out of landfills and the ocean. One person at a time, or all together, we can solve our problems.
Join the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, July 8 at 2 p.m. and build an Ecobrick with plastic waste. This eye-opening program will introduce you to the world of Ecobricking and Ecobrick construction. A short video will be followed by hands-on activities.
Participants please bring an empty disposable plastic water bottle. You are also invited to bring your own plastic waste for recycling.
Registration is requested. For more information, please contact Melissa Widner at (219) 866-5881.
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month. Join the library on July 5, 12, and 19 at 10-11 a.m. each day. There is no cost for this program; participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance.
This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2-pound weights, if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at
FAMILY FORTNIGHT
BATTLE ROYALE AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library on Friday, July 7 from 7-9 p.m. for a night of Nerf fun for all ages as we play capture the flag after hours.
Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must bring their own protective eyewear, a signed permission slip, an unmodified Nerf gun, and wear the color of the team they signed up on. Darts will be provided.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on Monday, July 3 at 10 a.m. Themed stories and a related craft will be available.
Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
LEGO PROGRAM AT
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Kids ages 6 and older are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Lego program, held at the Wheatfield Library on Thursday, July 6 from 4-5 p.m.
Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, listen to a story, and get the chance to create some Lego creations.
Registration is required to attend and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.