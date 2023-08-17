RENSSELAER — Last month’s substitute teacher training session at the Rensselaer Central School Corporation did exactly as it was intended as five new substitutes signed on for the 2023-24 school year.
Corporation officials, in conjunction with the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association, provided snacks for 13 attendees, who were instructed on what it takes to be a substitute for RCSC by members of the teaching staff.
They were paid a half-day substitute rate for attending the recruiting session, according to superintendent Curtis Craig.
“We’ve had trouble getting substitute teachers the last few years,” he said. “We’re excited to see some of the new people in our buildings.”
The COVID outbreak can be blamed for some substitutes sitting out the past couple of years. To combat that, a training session was held for the first time last month.
RCCTA president Stacy Kurdelac said several experienced substitutes showed up to the training.
“They’ve done this before,” she said with a laugh. “They said they found the information extremely valuable and they were able to give us some feedback so the corporation and teachers can provide a better substitute teacher experience.”
Kurdelac said she appreciated the comments that were presented to the teaching staff.
“There are definitely things we can do on our end that we didn’t know, so it was a win-win there,” she said.