RENSSELAER — An Arbor Day celebration was held on the grounds of the Rensselaer Central Primary School on Friday, April 29.
Parker Balvich of B and A Landscaping planted an Easter White Pine tree donated by Helen Putman. Seven first-graders were chosen to spread mulch around the tree and each second-grade classroom will water the tree two times a week.
The tree will require 3-4 gallons of water unless it rains an inch or more.
During Arbor Day week, Putman taught five first-grade classes on the 10 things that trees give us. The students drew pictures of a tree with fruit, an animal in the tree and pictures of themselves on or around the tree.
Students read The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein and Why Would Anyone Cut a Tree Down by Roberta Burzynski. Putman also read to four second-grade classes the book Thankful for Trees by Harriet Zeifert and had each student start their own My Tree Book with a picture of a tree on the book’s cover.
Students were encouraged to finish their book with a poem about trees, draw or trace different leaves or any other thing about trees they wanted.
Putman also shared her niece’s 30-year-old leaf book and her father’s plant book from 1929 with the students.
Cub Scout Hunter McCauly led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to open the Arbor Day celebration and students Delilah McGuire, Micah Kimble, Alex Brooks and Emma Anderson read the poem Trees.
Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood was also on hand to read a proclamation in honor of Arbor Day.