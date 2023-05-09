Recognizing Arbor Day

Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council president Rick Williams (right) introduced Mayor Steve Wood, who read a proclamation in honor of Arbor Day during a celebration at the Rensselaer Central Primary School recently.

RENSSELAER — An Arbor Day celebration was held on the grounds of the Rensselaer Central Primary School on Friday, April 29.

Parker Balvich of B and A Landscaping planted an Easter White Pine tree donated by Helen Putman. Seven first-graders were chosen to spread mulch around the tree and each second-grade classroom will water the tree two times a week.