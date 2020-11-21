RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central will open its virtual enrollment window for the second semester beginning Nov. 23.
Enrollment will continue through Dec. 4 for those who would rather participate in virtual learning to in-person learning.
Students who are currently in traditional, in-person school do not need to do anything if they want to continue to attend in-person.
Students who are currently participating in virtual learning through Rensselaer Central High School must contact the guidance office to inform the school of their second-semester decision. To continue virtual learning, students must schedule a meeting to sign a new virtual education agreement.
If a student is moving from in-person to virtual, he or she must notify the guidance office and set up a meeting to discuss the decision.
After Dec. 4, a student will not be allowed to move to virtual education without approval from RCSC administration.