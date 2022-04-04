NORTH MANCHESTER — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) recently announced 4,988 individuals matched with 2,430 pharmacy residency programs across the country in Phase I of ASHP’s 2022 Pharmacy Residency Match. At Manchester University, 10 fourth-year students were matched with PGY1 residency programs. Two graduates from the class of 2021 will complete PGY2 residencies.
Fourth-year pharmacy student Daniel Reyes of Fair Oaks has been matched with Ohio Northern University HealthWise in Ada, Ohio. The Manchester Pharmacy Program is based in Fort Wayne.
