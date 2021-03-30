RENSSELAER — Twelve members of Rensselaer’s FFA competed in the District I FFA Leadership event at South Newton recently.
Audrey Korniak, an eighth-grader, placed first in the Discovery Creed contest and will represent the Rensselaer FFA at the state FFA Leadership Conference in June.
Rensselaer had several other top four finishes, including:
• Trent Walter and Darian Moore, who placed 1st in their Freshman Agriculture Mechanics Demonstration.
• Dillan Simmons and Brock Hurley, who placed 2nd in their Discovery Natural Resources Demonstration.
• Kelsey Kohlhagen, who placed 2nd in her Chapter Agriculture Mechanics Demonstration.
• Audrey Korniak and Abby Hannon, who placed 3rd in the Discovery Animal Science Demonstration.
• Allana Redlin, who placed 4th in the Food Science Demonstration.