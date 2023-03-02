RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer’s plans to renovate the brick street along South Van Rensselaer has forced the Little Cousin Jasper Festival committee to seek a new location.
The city’s park department gave the committee approval to use Potawatomi Park in downtown Rensselaer this fall, but committee members felt they must first get permission from the city council to use Front Street and the street’s municipal parking lot to make it work.
On Monday at its meeting, the council approved the request, allowing the festival’s food trucks to use Front Street from Washington to Kellner for parking. Game trucks will also park along Front Street.
The city will cut off traffic along the street and trucks will have access to electric and water in that location.
LCJ committee member Pat Fox said the street will be used on Thursday, Sept. 7 for set-up purposes, with the festival to run Sept. 8-10. Parking for businesses along Front Street will be limited throughout the weekend.
“I’ve talked with all the people on that street,” Fox told council members, “and they said, ‘Yeah, food trucks.’ They didn’t have any problem with it.”
Many of the events associated with the festival will be held in the park. The parade, which is perhaps the festival’s most popular event, will be held as usual but with an alternate route.
“It will need to be altered to work with everything else, but we’re going to give it a try,” Fox said.
Fox said there is a great need for volunteers for this fall’s festival. Anyone interested can contact her at 219-866-5001.
A portion of Van Rensselaer Street in front of city hall as well as Harrison Street on the south side of the Jasper County Courthouse will undergo extensive work beginning in May. It is expected to be completed sometime in the fall, which means it could cut into the annual LCJ festival in September.
Both streets are covered with bricks that were put in place in the early 1900s and those bricks show severe wear. The roads also have holes in spots where the bricks have sunk further into the ground underneath.
The project calls for new sidewalks, pedestrian/bicycle paths, improved American With Disabilities (ADA) access, stormwater improvements, new lighting, new trash receptacles and new brick streets. It coincides with the city’s need to replace water and sewer lines along Van Rensselaer Street to the post office.
The city hopes to tackle Washington Street in the future as well once the approved project is complete. That project will feature decorative lighting, planters and new sidewalks.