LCJ to be held in September

The 2023 Little Cousin Jasper Festival will be held Sept. 8-10 in Rensselaer.

RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer’s plans to renovate the brick street along South Van Rensselaer has forced the Little Cousin Jasper Festival committee to seek a new location.

The city’s park department gave the committee approval to use Potawatomi Park in downtown Rensselaer this fall, but committee members felt they must first get permission from the city council to use Front Street and the street’s municipal parking lot to make it work.

