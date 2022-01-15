DEMOTTE — Following a season of giving at the end of 2021, the DeMotte location of Strack and Van Til donated over $15,000 to local food banks.
This donation was a culmination of the November and December round-up program, in which customers were invited to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the change to local non-profit organizations.
Two local food pantries, Sorrowful Mother and Good Neighbor, received donations of over $7,500 from this program. Linda Duttlinger, the food pantry director at Sorrowful Mother Church, expressed her gratitude for the donation, explaining that it will allow her clients to receive a more bountiful offering.
“Food Finders is our food bank, and they have certain products that we can get five pounds to the dollar,” she explained. “If you give me $7,000, I can get 35,000 pounds of food. That’s one good area. Another thing that we’ve talked about with the volunteers, knowing that we’d be getting a nice sum here, is that we’ll be able to give our clients something nicer.”
The round-up program has been in practice in Strack and Van Til locations across Indiana for ten years, and 2021 was the first year for the DeMotte location to participate. Due to the generosity of the community, the location placed seventh out of twenty locations in donation amounts.
In addition to the store ranking among the top for the state, an individual cashier placed third for donations received. Madison Beukema, a cashier at the DeMotte location, received the most donations for the store, earning herself a gift card.
“She just asked people, and she got the luck of the draw; someone came in and donated $600,” said store manager Karl Schulz. “Down here, I think everybody’s blessed, and they like to give and help where they can. We wake up every day, and we’ve got a roof over our head and clothes on our back. There are people who struggle with that, so it’s a good thing to be able to give. We’re blessed [that] we can do it.”
Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack and Van Til, presented both pantries with their checks, and he shared his gratitude in being able to support the community.
“There’s a lot of big organizations out here, and they all do their own thing; but I think local businesses still matter,” said Strack. “Northwest Indiana still matters. Working with our customers and our cashiers, it makes an impact, and that’s what we’re here for: we want to make an impact. We like to think that we’re helping to make northwest Indiana just a little bit better.”
It’s a great example of how people making a little contribution can end up making a big impact when the community comes together. This community did a great job this November and December for the food banks, and we’re just honored to be able to help out the people that live in our communities.”
The round-up program allows Strack and Van Til to support many non-profit organizations throughout the year, including the Boys and Girls Clubs, Kids for Cancer, Salvation Army, and more.