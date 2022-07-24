RENSSELAER — Jasper County Fair week got off to a rough start with high winds and heavy rain postponing several planned events at the fairgrounds on Saturday.
The tractor/lawn mower event, which is traditionally held the first morning of the fair, was postponed to the late afternoon, while the opening ceremonies was canceled Saturday evening.
Trees were toppled by the high winds in the city, particularly in Weston Cemetery where some trees were uprooted. Branches and debris along city streets will welcome workers with the street department on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, roofing material at the courthouse came loose and fell near a tree on the west side of the courthouse lawn and a tree was pulled up from the ground on the east side.
Wind gusts reached as high as 60 miles per hour on Saturday. Several inches of rain was reported and flash floods were issued throughout the area.
Due to the threat of severe weather, the annual Art in the Alley event was canceled Saturday morning. It will try again next year.