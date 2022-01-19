RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation implemented a mandatory mask mandate to slow the spread of the COVID disease and its variants and eliminate the need for contact tracing at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Students, teachers and staff will be asked to mask up for the next two weeks effective Jan. 19. Board members will then re-evaluate the mandate after the two weeks, which will end Feb. 1.
The corporation had a mask mandate in place at its schools last year.
Rensselaer Central is not immune to the COVID virus and its variants. But while other school corporations in the area have decided to go to virtual learning for a period of days or weeks, RCSC hopes masks will slow the spread and eliminate the need to send students home due to contact tracing.
The mandate also satisfies the corporation’s ultimate goal to keep kids in school.
“I don’t like wearing masks,” RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig told the board. “But what I like less is sending kids home to their families who may need to work. I like it less to send kids out who are not getting instruction from their teachers.”
The number of COVID cases have not exploded at the corporation’s four schools, Craig said. The Primary and Van Rensselaer schools, for example, show very low numbers. But, he added, “something different is happening now.”
On Jan. 13, 40 kids at the high school were sent home, with many of those students falling under the corporation’s policy for contact tracing. On Jan. 18 at 11 a.m., 60 kids at the middle school were sent home with another 40 from the high school asked to leave school.
At 3 p.m., those numbers shot up to 80 kids out at the middle school and 60 at the high school.
“We had seven positive cases at the high school with 38 sent home due to contact tracing,” Craig said. “We had 10 positive cases at the middle school with 76 other kids sent home due to contact tracing. That’s 114 kids out between the two schools.
“If they were in masks, they would not have had to go home.”
Asking kids to leave the school and quarantining at home for a period of five days causes major disruptions in learning, Craig added.
“We’ve got kids in class, out of class. This is starting to weigh on our high school people,” he said. “Our teachers, our principals and nurses are spending a huge amount of their time contact tracing. As an educator, the last thing you want to do is tell a student they have to leave school and they’re not going to participate in extra-curricular activities.”
Prior to making a recommendation to the board to mask up for a period of time, Craig said ultimately it comes down to two choices.
“Do you want to wear a mask and not quarantine close contacts or do you not wear a mask and quarantine?” he said, adding virtual learning doesn’t work very well for all of the kids who are asked to quarantined.
A number of teachers were on hand at Tuesday’s meeting, requesting that masks be mandatory for protection while eliminating the need to send hordes of kids home due to contact tracing.
Freshmen English teacher and varsity wrestling coach Hunter Hickman said he sees kids being asked to leave his classroom or members of his wrestling team asked to go home just minutes before a meet due to contact tracing because they “sat by the wrong kid.”
He added that most teachers at the high school are in agreement that the school policy should change “at least in the short term.”
“It allows students to have the high school experience they deserve,” he said.
Jan Benner, who teaches Spanish at the high school, was encouraged by the number of teachers who attended the board meeting to voice their concerns. In past board meetings, parents made many of the public comments on the issue, but only one parent stepped to the podium on Tuesday and she said she was in favor of virtual learning over a mask policy.
Benner, who was also in favor of a mask mandate, said “virtual learning doesn’t work that great, but it’s an option.”
Ag teacher Jim Armbruster said “it breaks my heart” to tell a student who sat too close to a student with COVID that they can’t compete in an FFA competition despite weeks of preparation.
Five of the six board members in attendance voted to institute the mask policy for at least two weeks, with Kevin Armold the only member not in favor, adding he hasn’t seen enough evidence to show masks work.
Craig said what remains for the rest of the school year is unclear.
“We don’t know what’s coming,” he said. “Some reports say we’re at or near a peak, but we don’t know. Let’s try it for two weeks and see what happens.”