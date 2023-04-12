Roadwork map

JASPER COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will begin a bridge maintenance project on State Road 49 between C.R. E 700 N and C.R. E 800 N on or after Monday, April 17.

The bridge over Wolf Creek will be restricted to a single lane with flaggers directing traffic during daytime work hours and two narrow lanes of traffic at night. Work will be ongoing through mid-May.