State Road 114 repairs

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co will close State Road 114 for a small structure replacement between County Road 300 East and County Road 400 East on or after Monday, July 25.

The road will be closed for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement project and will reopen in late August. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, State Road 14 and State Road 55.

