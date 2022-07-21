NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co will close State Road 114 for a small structure replacement between County Road 300 East and County Road 400 East on or after Monday, July 25.
The road will be closed for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement project and will reopen in late August. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, State Road 14 and State Road 55.
Stay Informed Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
• Twitter: @INDOTNorthwest
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
About the Indiana Department of Transportation
Over the past 100 years, INDOT has transformed the state of Indiana into the Crossroads of America we know today. With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is responsible for constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 117 airports across the state. Indiana once again ranked #1 in the U.S. for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2019 “America’s Top States for Business” ranking. Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.
About the Indiana Hands-Free Law
On July 1, 2020, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed the Indiana Hands-Free Law to reduce distracted driving across the state. Since then, drivers have been prohibited from holding a mobile device while their vehicles are in motion.
With help from the Indiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies, over 5,400 citations and more than 10,500 warnings have been issued. For more information on Indiana’s Hands-Free Law, visit www.HandsFreeIndiana.com.