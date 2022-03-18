If approved by the Indiana Department of Transportation, National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Gil Hodges may get yet another structure named in his honor.
A resolution recently passed both chambers of the Indiana House of Representatives asking INDOT to name a bridge on I-69 over the East Fork of the White River the Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge. The East Fork begins in Columbus, Indiana.
It would be the sixth such place bearing Hodges’ name, including Gil Hodges Field at the now-shuttered Saint Joseph’s College sports complex. A bridge spanning the East Fork of the White River in northern Pike County on State Road 57 is named for Hodges and the Princeton Community High School baseball field is also named Gil Hodges Field.
There is a large mural of Hodges that stands at the corner of State Road 57 and State Road 61 in Petersburg and the city of New York named a bridge in his honor called the Marine Parkway Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge and renamed a road Gil Hodges Way.
Hodges starred for the Brooklyn Dodgers in the late 1940s to the mid-1950s.
Hodges was born in Princeton in 1924 and grew up in nearby Petersburg in southern Indiana. He attended SJC after graduating high school and played baseball and basketball for the Pumas from 1941-43.
While playing baseball at SJC, he caught the eye of Brooklyn Dodgers scout Gabriel Levi, who signed Hodges in 1943. He played one game at third base for the Dodgers before entering World War II weeks later.
Hodges, who is believed to be the only Puma baseball player to reach the major leagues, participated in SJC’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps as a student in anticipation of going into the service as a Marine. He served in combat as an anti-aircraft gunner and would receive a Bronze Star for heroism under fire.
In his return to the majors in 1947, the right-handed hitting Hodges totaled 370 home runs, 295 doubles, 48 triples, 1,921 hits, 1,274 RBIs and 1,105 runs while hitting .273 in 17 seasons. He played 15 years with the Dodgers and two years with the expansion Mets.
He made seven straight all-star game appearances from 1949-55.
The Dodgers won National League peanuts in 1947, ’49, ’52, ’53 and ’56 with Hodges manning first base. Brooklyn won the World Series in 1955.
He later managed the “Miracle Mets” to the World Series title in 1969 before suffering a fatal heart attack in 1972.
The Golden Days Period committee selected Hodges for enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. He will be inducted on July 24 in Cooperstown, New York.