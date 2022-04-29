JASPER COUNTY — Fast and reliable internet is coming to more homes and businesses in Jasper County thanks to over $14.3 million in state broadband grants, according to state representatives Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
Indiana recently awarded a total of $189 million for 154 broadband projects around the state as part of the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program. In total, more than 52,900 homes and businesses across 80 counties will benefit from the program supported and funded by the state legislature.
"Having the ability to connect to the internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity," Gutwein said. "We must continue to ensure broadband access is available to more Hoosiers, especially in our rural communities. I believe all these upcoming projects move us toward that goal."
Negele said in addition to the $189 million awarded, 35 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $239 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $429 million being invested.
"Whether you live in a small or large community, everyone should have access to high-speed internet," said Negele, member of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee. "These funds will ensure more broadband projects are completed and expanded to areas of the state where it's needed most."
Nine upcoming projects will help expand broadband in Jasper County:
• Jasper County REMC: This project will expand broadband access to 693 households and 67 businesses or organizations across Jasper and Pulaski counties. The requested grant amount is $3,170,324, with a local match of $3,170,324, for a total project cost of $6,340,649.
• Jasper County REMC: This project will expand broadband access to 175 households and 103 businesses or organizations across Jasper and Newton counties. The requested grant amount is $3,710,159, with a local match of $2,473,439, for a total project cost of $6,183,598.
• Jasper County REMC: This project will expand broadband access to 753 households and 137 businesses or organizations across Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties. The requested grant amount is $2,530,943, with a local match of $3,796,414, for a total project cost of $6,327,358.
• Jasper County REMC: This project will expand broadband access to 386 households and 96 businesses or organizations across Jasper and Newton counties. The requested grant amount is $3,086,725, with a local match of $2,057,816, for a total project cost of $5,144,542.
• Mercury Wireless: This project will expand broadband access to 287 households and 13 businesses or organizations across Jasper, LaPorte, Pulaski and Starke counties. The requested grant amount is $1,192,216, with a local match of $596,108, for a total project cost of $1,788,324.
• NITCO: This project will expand broadband access to four businesses or organizations across Jasper County. The requested grant amount is $169,112, with a local match of $56,369, for a total project cost of $225,481.
• NITCO: This project will expand broadband access to seven households and two businesses or organizations across Jasper County. The requested grant amount is $118,007, with a local match of $118,007, for a total project cost of $236,014.
• NITCO: This project will expand broadband access to one household in Jasper County. The requested grant amount is $9,478, with a local match of $9,478, for a total project cost of $18,956.
• NITCO: This project will expand broadband access to 144 households across Jasper County. The requested grant amount is $315,666, with a local match of $315,666, for a total project cost of $631,332.
The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program provides funding of up to $5 million per project to expand broadband service to unserved areas. To be eligible for funding, applicants must also contribute at least a 20% match.
For more information about the projects and grants, visit in.gov/ocra.
Gutwein represents House District 16, which includes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton County, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.