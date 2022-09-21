LAFAYETTE — Members of the media are invited to the next Franciscan Health Car Seat Safety Clinic, where representatives of State Farm will present a donation that is funding free car seats for families in Western Indiana.
The clinic will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., EST, on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Lafayette Fire Station 5, 750 N. Creasy Lane in Lafayette. During the event, car seats will be installed by a certified technician. Caregivers must bring children to the event to allow the technicians to create a safe, proper fit.
The State Farm donation has already provided 37 car and booster seats at the Crawfordsville clinic on August 13 and 30 more seats at the Rensselaer clinic on August 27. In total, 110 car seats have been inspected at these clinics.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends all drivers who transport young children in passenger vehicles have their car seats checked by a certified technician.
Participants must meet eligibility requirements to receive a free car seat, and reservations are required. To schedule an appointment and determine free car seat eligibility, call (765) 449-5133.