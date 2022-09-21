LAFAYETTE — Members of the media are invited to the next Franciscan Health Car Seat Safety Clinic, where representatives of State Farm will present a donation that is funding free car seats for families in Western Indiana.

The clinic will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., EST, on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Lafayette Fire Station 5, 750 N. Creasy Lane in Lafayette. During the event, car seats will be installed by a certified technician. Caregivers must bring children to the event to allow the technicians to create a safe, proper fit.

