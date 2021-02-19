INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) was recently named Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers' (Indiana Council) Legislator of the Year during the Indiana Council 2021 Winter Quarterly Meeting.
Charbonneau received this award for his collective work and continued dedication to helping Hoosiers facing addiction and mental health concerns.
This session, Charbonneau authored Senate Bill 3, which would expand telehealth in Indiana and increase availability and reliability of remote appointments and diagnoses for Hoosiers, including mental health services.
"I am lucky that the good Lord has blessed me with so many great people and am honored to be receiving this award, but this was a team effort. The medical needs of Hoosiers have always been a focus of mine, especially now in light of the COVID-19 pandemic," Charbonneau said. "With the help of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers, I will continue to strive for ease of availability and transparency for mental health and addiction recovery for all Hoosiers through persistent, incremental progress."
During the 2020 session, Charbonneau sponsored House Enrolled Act 1092, which made more mental health and substance abuse treatment services available through Medicaid.
Additionally, to allow psychologists to practice telehealth, Charbonneau sponsored House Enrolled Act 1200 in 2019.
The Indiana Council provides public policy advocacy, member services and education and community relations to 24 community-based mental health providers across the state.