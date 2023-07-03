standish

Photo contributed

Alexxys Standish recently represented District 9B at the IVFA Convention taking place June 14-17 in Muncie, and was crowned Indiana’s Miss Flame.

 Photo contributed

District 9B and Kentland-Jefferson Twp. Fire Department now have their first-ever State of Indiana Miss Flame.

Alexxys Standish recently represented District 9B at the IVFA Convention taking place June 14-17 in Muncie, and was crowned Indiana’s Miss Flame.

Tags