District 9B and Kentland-Jefferson Twp. Fire Department now have their first-ever State of Indiana Miss Flame.
Alexxys Standish recently represented District 9B at the IVFA Convention taking place June 14-17 in Muncie, and was crowned Indiana’s Miss Flame.
Standish, who grew up as a Kentland resident and is currently enrolled at Indiana University in Bloomington to major in Exercise Science, is no stranger to the pageantry lifestyle. She previously was the winner of the Junior Miss Newton County pageant and received first runner-up in last year’s queen pageant.
To become Miss Flame, the contestant first needs to apply through their appointed district chairman.
“If there are multiple girls that sign up for it or send in an application, they put on a kind of pageant to choose the person that will represent your district,” Standish explained. “I happened to get the opportunity to represent district 9B. Once the IVFA convention comes around, all of the Miss Flames from each district go to the convention, and they do interviews, on-stage questions, go to all of the events, and at the end, they choose a girl to represent the entire state.”
This year’s winner happened to be Standish, which she said came as a total surprise to her.
“I was completely shocked. I literally told my mom before they announced it, that there was no way. There were so many girls that are just great human beings that could win this title. When they called my name, I was just completely shocked and almost started crying. It was just amazing honestly.”
Standish said she wanted to get involved in the Miss Flame pageant as a way to give back to the fire department and community that has been such a big part of her life.
“My dad has been on our fire department since I was born. I think he was 21 when he started. So my entire life, my entire family has been heavily involved in the fire department,” she said. “All the men and women on the fire department are basically my family. So, the time came when I became of age where I would be able to represent them in a way that I hadn’t been able to before. So, we decided that this would be my chance to represent my community and the communities around me.”
Standish wants to use this opportunity to reach out to other departments and get the IVFA name some publicity.
“It’s going to be a very crazy year for me,” she said. “But, I’m really looking forward to it. As the state’s Miss Flame, and because I want to be involved and want to branch out to other communities, I want to go around the state and visit all of these big events that other fire departments host just to get out there and represent the IVFA and get the name out there.”
She’s also working on a community service project, raising money for the Headstrong Foundation. “With me being the current state Miss Flame, I was coming up with my own community service project and I decided to go with the Headstrong Foundation, which is a cancer foundation that raises money through sports,” Standish said. “Sports have been a huge part of my life, I’ve been a four-sport athlete since I was four years old. And cancer hits home for me and a lot of people in our community. So, I wanted to raise money through getting everybody in our community involved and donate it to the Headstrong Foundation to help with treatments and get people places to stay while their family members are undergoing treatments. I just thought that would be very cool to do.”
Standish’s next venture will be to participate in the upcoming Newton County Fair Queen pageant taking place on July 11 at the Newton County Fairgrounds.