LAFAYETTE — The St. Elizabeth School of Nursing will host an Information Day from 1 to 3 p.m., EST, on Friday, April 21.
The event is open to the public and anyone interested in a nursing career.
Representatives from the school will be available to answer questions about registration, curriculum, financial aid, health requirements and admission requirements. Tours of the state-of-the-art-facility will be available, along with demonstrations of our Body Interact Table which is a virtual patient simulator.
Applications for August admission are currently being accepted. St. Elizabeth School of Nursing does not have a waitlist or application fee.
Information Day will take place at the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing located at 1501 Hartford St. in Lafayette. Free parking is available on the side streets and in the garage located on Tippecanoe Street. When parking in the garage, park on the second floor and take the skywalk across to the elevators.
Take the elevator down to first floor and then turn left towards the Atrium.
St. Elizabeth School of Nursing delivers an immersive nursing education to develop highly prepared graduates. Beginning in their first semester, students are provided with hands-on clinical learning experiences. All graduates earn a diploma as well as a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) from the University of Saint Francis. They graduate highly trained and prepared to meet the challenges of a 21st-century nursing career.
The St. Elizabeth School of Nursing is approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
For more information, please call (765) 423-6400 or visit StESon.org.
About St. Elizabeth School of Nursing
The St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, established in 1897, is the only hospital-based school of nursing in Indiana. The school is a division of Franciscan Health and offers a Diploma-BSN Cooperative Nursing Program with the University of Saint Francis in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
The school’s website is steson.org.
