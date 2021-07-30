RENSSELAER — Local artist and a favorite art teacher to many students, Kelley Spurgeon is celebrating her first solo exhibition in a big way at the Lilian Fendig Gallery.
Spurgeon, who has taught art for 28 years, is for the first time featured in a solo show hosted by the Prairie Arts Council at the Carnegie Center.
Spurgeon has been in several past shows that included other artists but this one is a little dearer to her heart. It’s not because it’s the first solo exhibit but because the artwork reflects her emotions, thoughts and a bit of her everyday life. It also features hundreds of pieces of artwork.
“There’s well over 500 pieces up there,” Spurgeon said. “There is more than 1,000 if you count every spread of my visual journals as a piece of artwork. The books have 20 to 40 pages of them that are a piece of artwork.”
The majority of the work in the exhibit was created by Spurgeon during the pandemic when she was trying to teach students from home or in an empty classroom. She realized she had more time to create because she wasn’t teaching nonstop as she would during a normal school day. The free time allowed Spurgeon to start creating artwork for herself instead of continually helping students.
She challenged herself to create a new piece of art a day for 100 days.
“There was so much uncertainty that I needed to keep my mind straight,” Spurgeon said. “I really didn’t think I would make it 100 days but it was so relaxing. It gave me a minute for myself and to clear my head. I continued on and didn’t stop.”
Spurgeon went on to create a new piece of artwork every day for more than a year and used social media to keep herself accountable.
“It was almost like a due date like I give my kids at school,” she said.
The artwork also helped Spurgeon realize that taking time for herself wasn’t a bad decision. In the past, she would use the excuse that she didn’t have time to create her own work because she was helping someone else or involved in other activities.
Spurgeon decided she needed to start living by what she tells her students, that “can’t” isn’t an option.
“When I put it up I was shocked. I looked around and was like, “How did I do this? How did I not do this before?’ You have to allow yourself,” Spurgeon said of seeing her work in the gallery. “I think as women we are constantly feeling like caregivers and we are constantly thinking of other people. It is so hard but so important for us to do things for ourselves and I am horrible at that.”
The artwork includes index-shaped cards made of mixed media that includes paint, newspapers, magazines, spray paint, markers, thread and under paper. A majority of the pieces feature lines, marks or repeated shapes throughout the design. She also created business card-size pieces from under paper that are similar to the index cards.
Other pieces of the exhibit include her visual and junk journals. The visual journals are old books that Spurgeon painted and created artwork on. She also records her daily life in those journals.
“The journals became the release of some emotion and I would do that by drawing a picture or by writing,” Spurgeon said. “I also have junk journals.”
The junk journals are full of what Spurgeon recycles. She will use everything from a receipt to an old homework assignment in the journal.
Spurgeon also cleans her paintbrushes and stencils off inside the book giving it color. She takes the books with her to mark and draw on during times when she is waiting such as at the doctor’s office. About 40 junk journals have been created.
She also created small pots with marks that are in the show.
When Spurgeon looks at her work she sees the bright colors and the repetition. She notes that the artwork is “busy.” She hopes that when people see her work that the “busy” of the pieces will get their minds off of the busyness of their lives.
“I want them to enjoy the aesthetics of it,” Spurgeon said.
The title of the show, “Record, Repeat, Release!,” took a few months to form in Spurgeon’s mind. She looked at the total project and noticed a pattern of recording, repeating and releasing.
“What ties all of my artwork together is portability,” Spurgeon said. “Since COVID started, I have produced about 90% of what is in the gallery right now.”
Spurgeon explained that “repeat” in the show title is seen in the number of marks and shapes repeated throughout the artwork.
“That repetition and mark-making were kind of an emotional escape for me,” Spurgeon said. “The ‘release’ is letting go of those feelings from recording and repeating. Those three words encompass all of my work. When you look, you will be able to see one or more of those words in the artwork.”
The exhibit began July 9 and will continue to Aug. 19. Spurgeon will be featured in a gallery talk on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. where she will discuss the creative process and explain her creative philosophy. An exhibit reception will be on Friday, Aug. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Galley hours are Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, visit prairieartscouncil.net.