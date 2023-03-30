EASTER AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades K-5 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Easter After School Program. Scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 at 4 p.m., this program will involve a craft, snack, and a story.
Registration is required, and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219 956-3774.
ANIME CLUB AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, April 4 and April 18 at 6 p.m. for Anime Club. Join the library staff for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun. Participants will watch some anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FRIENDS OF THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY TO HOST BOOK SALE
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library would like to invite everyone to the April book sale at the DeMotte Library beginning April 8 through April 15 during normal library hours.
The event will be held in the Storytime Room and will have something for everyone ranging from new to gently used at value prices. Children’s books are .50, adult books are .50 for paperback and $1 for hardbacks, and some books will be special priced.
Magazines will be .25, puzzles .50 and most audio-visual materials are .50-$1. On Saturday, April 15, all items will be $3 a bag. A Friends-Only preview sale will be held Friday, April 7, from 1-5 p.m. New members are always welcome!
Membership applications will be available at the door. For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221
DEMOTTE LIBRARY WILL
HOST IHS’S TRAVELING
EXHIBIT AUTO INDIANA
DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Public Library will host Auto Indiana, one of the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibits, from April 6 to May 5.
The exhibit, which takes visitors on a ride through Indiana’s rich automotive past, will be on display inside the DeMotte Library during the library’s operating hours.
Auto Indiana explores the mark Indiana’s inventors and innovators such as Elwood Haynes and Ralph Teetor and automakers such as Studebaker and Duesenberg left on the industry — and vice versa.
The exhibit also illuminates ties between the automobiles and the development of many other economic opportunities for the “Crossroads of America,” such as the iron, steel and glass businesses. In addition, it explores how the automobile became part of the American Dream and popular culture, from movies to making personal memories.
Finally, the exhibit allows guests to gaze down the road ahead for Hoosiers, from the environmental impact of automobiles to a look at manufacturing today. Auto Indiana is made possible by Kroger.
For more information about Auto Indiana, call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org.
BINGO FUN AT THE
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Stop by the Wheatfield Library on Friday, April 7 at 11 a.m. for Bingo fun and prizes! It is open to ages 18 and over.
Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community veterans are invited to join the Wheatfield Library on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children ages 0-2 are welcome to join the DeMotte Library every Wednesday, April 5-26 at 10 a.m. for a morning
of interactive music and rhymes. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on April 3 at 10 s.m. There will have themed stories and a related craft.
Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
TODDLER TIME AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Toddler Time for ages 2-3 will be held Tuesdays, April 4-18 at 10 a.m. Toddlers along with their caregivers are welcome to join the library for stories, activities, and crafts.
For more information, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
TODDLER TIME AT
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Toddler Time will be held at the Wheatfield Library for ages 2-3 years old on Mondays, April 3-
24 at 10 a,m. Those in attendance will hear stories, make crafts and interact with other children.
To register please call or visit the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org/events
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
Join the library on April 5, 12 and 19 at 10-11 a.m. each day. There is no cost for this program and participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.