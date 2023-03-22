MAKE YOUR OWN
ANIME KEYCHAINS AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Come in on Monday, March 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. and turn your favorite anime characters into keychains. For ages 10 and up.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ARTIST PAMELA BUTLER’S WORKS ON DISPLAY AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Stop by the DeMotte Library during the months of March and April and check out the amazing talent of local artist Pamela Butler.
Pamela is an artist of the Fairchild House in DeMotte. She enjoys creating many subjects such as still lives, portraits, animals, buildings and water scenes in mediums such as acrylic and oil. She enjoys sharing what she has learned with others and offers instructions in painting at the Fairchild House.
If you would like any more information on the artist please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
APRIL BOOK
DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
DeMOTTE — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book The Guncle by Steven Rowley.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, April 25 at 2 p.m. to cover the book The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Daniel James Brown.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. to cover I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting April 27 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing No Time Like the Future by actor Michael J. Fox.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
FRIENDS OF
THE WHEATFIELD
LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join its meeting this month on Tuesday, March 28 at noon.
Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to support the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
LEGO BUILDING AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — All ages are welcome to join us on Thursday, March 30 from 4-5 p.m. for an hour of Lego free play.
Children under 6 are required to have an adult present. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
DR. SEUSS
TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Dr. Seuss Trivia! Gather your friends and test your knowledge of all things Seuss at the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded. Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. Teams are optional. A mobile device is required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.