DeMOTTE — It was a night to remember at the Connection Center’s Dinner Show on Saturday, March 18.
Organized as a fundraiser for local first responders in Jasper County, the show featured a delectable banquet and 10 show-stopping performances from local musicians.
The proceeds will go toward developing a private meal for local first responders, as well as other gifts of appreciation. The event was organized by Jeff Martin, director of the Connection Center, and staff as a means to thank first responders for their selfless work.
“Many hours of the night and all different types of conditions with weather they answer the call. And I think sometimes they get overlooked,” said Martin. “So I believe that when you have the opportunity to see a firefighter, EMT, a police officer, that you tell them thank you — ‘Hey, I appreciate what you do for us’ — to be able to keep their spirit alive, keep them positive that somebody is appreciating what they’re doing.”
The performers at the dinner show ranged widely in musical genres and styles, from classical to barbershop to alternative rock.
The artists from start to finish included: Sophia Barlog; Alyssa Dermody and Andrew Helton; Venessa Arrigo; Lilly Kristoff; Vertigo, a band; Lyndsey Sipe; a barbershop quartet consisting of Harley Mincy, Emma Bean, Lyndsey Sipe and Maddie Ames; and Maddie Ames, solo performance.
One of the acts was the rock band Vertigo, consisting of guitarist Bryce Gericke, drummer Myles Gericke, vocalist Jude Gott and bassist Troy Sigler. They began playing together at last year’s DeMotte’s Got Talent.
Fitting with the event’s theme, the band performed a cover of “My Hero” by Foo Fighters, which the band dedicated to first responders.
“We thought it was great to support the community, the people who matter,” said Sigler. “If one of our loved ones gets into an accident, who’s there? It’s the first responders. Whether they’re helping them get out of the car, making sure they’re alright, transporting them to the hospital. They’re some of our most important people.”
Though all of the Vertigo members are currently in high school, they plan to take their band professional.
Instrumental music was also a prominent feature of the show. One artist was Venessa Arrigo, who has been practicing cello for six-and-a-half years. Arrigo performed a soulful cover of “Creep” by Radiohead on the cello, which she chose because she prefers music with emotion.
“There’s a lot of emotion when it comes to the notes or tempo, how loud or soft you have to play. All that stuff,” said Arrigo. “I didn’t think they [the audience] knew I finished because it’s a slower song, but I think they liked it.”
There were also multiple singing and acapella acts at the dinner show. A barbershop quartet consisting of Harley Mincy, Emma Bean, Lyndsey Sipe and Maddie Ames performed “Sentimental Man From Georgia,” for which they recently received gold place in state ensemble. The barbershop singers also did solo acts, with Mincy and Ames playing a duet, Ames singing a solo and Sipe singing a choir standard, “Il Mio Bel Foco.”
Between the songs, Martin gave announcements to promote the connection center as well as to celebrate first responders. This included volunteer firefighter Randy Denton, who rose out of his seat to momentous applause. Denton has given his time to the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department for 33 years.
“It’s still fun. You’re helping the community, the people you see and the people you meet,” said Denton. “I’m good friends with a lot of guys up here, in Keener Township and all around in the community.”
The Spring Dinner Show was organized by a team of several individuals from the Connection Center. Martin acknowledged some of them who made the event a success.
“I am so blessed with the team of people that we have around us,” Martin said. “We have Faith, who helps behind-the-scenes with keeping things organized. We have Frankie Lane, who is our event coordinator who helps to organize different activities at the Connection Center. We have Teresa Passuello, who does all of our decorating. We have a team in the kitchen. Everything from my office staff to volunteers.”
In addition to the dinner show, the Connection Center staff is working hard to create events for the community. Upcoming events include a Daddy-Daughter Dance on April 14 and the 3rd Annual 5K and 1-Mile Race on June 24.
The Connection Center is a locally-owned organization focused on providing resources to the local community. Their motto is “Connecting people…body, soul & spirit.”
With a construction project underway for a 20,000 square foot recreational facility, Martin hopes that the organization can attract newcomers to the DeMotte area.
“We’re talking two full-size gymnasiums with basketball, volleyball, foosball, pickleball, an indoor running or walking track that’s going to have a special coating on it to help people’s joints. We’re going to have a workout room,” Martin said. “Why should people have to leave the community to be involved in these types of activities? Why can’t we have something of quality here to bring people to DeMotte?”
So I believe it’s going to actually help the businesses, help other people from this community.”
For more information on the Connection Center, go to https://theconnectioncenter.churchcenter.com/.