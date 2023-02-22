RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer has approved bids for its municipal water works project near the I-65 and State Road 114 interchange.
The city council approved a recommendation from a committee created to review bids for the two-tier project to hire Maguire Iron, Inc. to build the water tower near the interchange at a cost of $4,341,000.
One of three bidders on the project, Maguire Iron refers to itself as water tower experts with its office headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The other bidders were from Indiana and Kentucky.
The committee, which included a representative from Commonwealth Engineering, also recommended the city hire Grimmer Construction of Highland, Indiana, to install water mains along the state road, which is another necessary phase in the project, at a base bid of $2,402,865.
Grimmer was the only bidder on this phase of the project.
Project coordinator Jerry Lockridge said fellow members of the bid review committee felt the bids came in above what was estimated for the project. But after Baker Tilly, an accounting firm from Indianapolis, crunched the numbers, the bids were actually within line when factoring in the increased cost of materials.
Lockridge said a pre-construction meeting will be held at the end of February, with construction to begin shortly after.
“It’s just a matter of ordering things and getting the materials,” Lockridge said.
He anticipates the project beginning by the end of March. It is expected to take six to eight months to complete.
Funding for the project will come from the State Revolving Fund (SRF), with $2 million of the funding offered as a forgivable loan and another $5.9 million offered at an interest rate of zero percent.
The city will use a portion of its American Rescue Plan allotment — a total of $600,000 — to help pay off a portion of the loan for the water works project. Another portion pf the ARP money will be used for the brick streets project at Van Rensselaer and Harrison streets, which is slated to begin in the spring.
In anticipation of the project, the council approved rate increases in water usage over the next two years, with a 3% raise set for 2023 and 9% for 2024. A letter explaining the increase in water rates as well as other utility rates — including 4% in sewer, 1.5% in electric and .25% in gas rates — was mailed to residents of the city last month.