Maguire Iron

RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer has approved bids for its municipal water works project near the I-65 and State Road 114 interchange.

The city council approved a recommendation from a committee created to review bids for the two-tier project to hire Maguire Iron, Inc. to build the water tower near the interchange at a cost of $4,341,000.

