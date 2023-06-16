I will begin where Cecil Zacher showed me where our Iroquois River begins. My photographs were not great because the green brush and trees were leafing out. But, I cannot stop thinking about this discovery.

This wish to find that spot came after reading an old book written about living in that specific location over 180 years ago. It was a fiction book published in 1904 by Bill Bat, aka John Alter. The book is Hoosier Hunting Ground, my favorite reread in years.

Tags