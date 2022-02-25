JASPER COUNTY — A Huntsville, Alabama, man has been preliminary charged with three misdemeanors after he reportedly slammed his mini-van into the back of an Indiana State Highway Department snowplow on Thursday, Feb. 24.
According to the Indiana State Police, O’mar R. Jones, 34, was transported to the Jasper County Jail for his involvement in the crash at the 223.4-mile marker on I-65 southbound. This location is four miles north of the Fair Oaks exit and six miles south of Roselawn.
State trooper Dennis Griffin arrived at the scene of the crash and located a yellow snowplow stopped in the left lane of I-65. A preliminary investigation revealed that while the snowplow was actively plowing in the left lanes with its amber lights flashing, it was rear-ended at a high rate of speed by Jones’ silver Chevrolet mini-van.
While talking with Jones, Griffith said he detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on the man’s breath. Griffin also discovered an open container of vodka inside the mini-van.
Jones complained of a minor injury and an ambulance was called to the scene. He was then transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Rensselaer for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the snowplow was also transported to Franciscan Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
While at the hospital, Jones consented to having his blood drawn to determine intoxication. Those results were pending with the Indiana Department of Toxicology Friday afternoon.
Jones faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering (Class A misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (Class C misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle without obtaining a driver’s license (Class C misdemeanor).
A suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As a reminder, ISP asks drivers to always stay sober and when you see a snowplow, slow down and give it room. Snowplows travel at a reduced speed to remove the snow from the roadway while spreading salt.