NEWTON COUNTY — South Newton senior Ashanti Snodgrass was recently named as the 2021 Newton County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient.
Snodgrass is the daughter of Jeff and Tammy Snodgrass and she plans to double major at Indiana University-Bloomington in performing arts/sports broadcasting.
Snodgrass is active within and outside of school as she is involved with numerous activities including:
- National Honor Society
- 4-H and FFA
- Plans to run for an Indiana FFA State Officer position
- Actively involved in various volunteer activities at her church and in the community
- 2nd place at FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Leadership Conference
- Involved in Drama Department at South Newton
- Member of SNHS track and volleyball teams and boys basketball manager
The first alternate is North Newton senior Hope Churchill, the daughter of Robert and Rhonda Churchill. Churchill plans to study Business Management/Hospitality at Ball State, Purdue or Indiana University.
Some of Churchill's achievements include:
- Class President
- National Honor Society (Community Chairperson)
- Team captain of varsity tennis team
- 4-year Member of basketball and volleyball teams
- Actively involved in FFA and 4-H (10 Year Member)
- Volunteer for numerous school and community events
The second alternate is North Newton senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh, the daughter of Michael and Michelle Dresbaugh. Dresbaugh plans to study Biology and go on to Optometry school or major in Communications to become an Audiologist at Marian University where she will also play golf.
Some of Dresbaugh's activities and achievements include:
- National Honor Society
- Varsity golf (MVP 3 years)
- Member of the varsity basketball and track teams (3 years)
- Actively involved in many community volunteer activities
- Class Secretary
- Actively involved in 4-H, Student Council, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes
The fourth Newton County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalist is South Newton senior Kayla Florian, the daughter of Matt and Jennifer Carlson of Morocco and Isaac Florian of West Lafayette. Florian plans to study Veterinary Medicine at Purdue University or Huntington University.
Some of Florian's activities and achievements include:
- National Honor Society
- Actively involved in 4-H (10 years) and FFA (has held many officer positions in both of the organizations)
- Plans to run for an Indiana FFA State Officer position
- Class of 2021 Officer
- Member of the volleyball and swimming teams at SNHS
- Actively involved and has held an officer position in the Art Club
- Following in her great-grandpa Arnold Braasch’s footsteps, is the founder of Wawa’s Whimsical Creations (community service project handing out crocheted items to community members) and a food pantry volunteer
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program was created by the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. to 1) help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Begun in 1998, the program offers four-year, full-tuition scholarships to selected Indiana students who intend to work toward a baccalaureate degree at any accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana. The scholarship also provides $900 per year for required books and equipment.
Number of scholarships provided to date: 4,912
Total provided by the Lilly Endowment for tuition and book stipend to date: over $424M
Total number of scholarships awarded in 2020-2021: 143
The program is administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana and locally by the community foundations or affiliates in each of Indiana's 92 counties. Persons interested in information about the program should first contact their local community foundation. High school guidance counselors generally can also provide information.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship has an extensive application process in Jasper/Newton Counties. Students complete an initial online application and essay. This pool of applicants is then narrowed down by the local Lilly Committee to the finalists who are invited to the interview step of the process. Much like a job interview, students are asked questions about their personal and professional goals, as well as some of the major influences in their lives. It is an intense process but well worth the effort. Just completing the application and confidently accomplishing the interview provides a wealth of experience that will serve these students in many areas of their lives. Nominees are then forwarded to ICI for final selection of the recipient.
The Jasper Newton Foundation is very grateful to Lilly Endowment for the gift of this opportunity.