JASPER COUNTY — A final search in an area where suspected human skeletal remains were found last month was conducted with the assistance of five cadaver dogs on March 5.
Participating in the search were the Jasper County Coroner’s Office, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and cadaver dogs from Louisville, Kentucky, Brazil, Indiana and Greenfield, Indiana.
According to a press release from the Jasper County Coroner’s Office, all remains that were discovered, including those found Feb. 27 about five miles northeast of Rensselaer, will be transported to the University of Indianapolis to be examined by Dr. Krista Latham.
Latham is a forensic anthropologist and director of human identification at the university. She is expected to examine the remains the week of March 12.
Once her examination is completed, Latham will notify the coroner’s office with her results. A press release will be provided thereafter.
Possible skeletal remains were first discovered by two coyote hunters on Saturday, Feb. 27, according to the JCSD. The remains were later transported to the Jasper County Morgue for further examination.