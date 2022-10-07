RENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College has added another program to its certification course schedule.
The college is now offering a certified veterinary assistant program, with classes to be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 18 to March 16. Classes will run from 6-9 p.m., CST.
No high school diploma is required to enroll in the course.
Students will be MedCA certification eligible upon successful completion of the program, which will run 20 weeks. Contracted with a local vet agency, the course focuses on small and large breed animals.
Tuition is $2,100 plus $100 to register. Scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The vet assistant course is just one in a handful of fall programs at the college. The others include CNA certification, which begins on Oct. 11 and continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day; Phlebotomy certification, which also begins Oct. 11 and continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-9:30 p.m.; and medical assistant certification, set to start on Oct. 18 and continue Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.