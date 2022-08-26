RENSSELAER — The Saint Joseph’s College campus will welcome alumni members during Homecoming weekend on Saturday, Set. 17.
Prior to that, SJC graduates are invited to participate in a golf outing on Friday, Sept. 16 at Curtis Creek Golf Course.
It will be followed by a “Requiem for a College” book signing with author Jon Nicholas.
The time and location for the book signing will be announced at a later date.
On Saturday, the alumni will remember Brother Tim Hemm, a longtime SJC figure who passed away in February at the age of 74.
On-campus activities will continue with an alumni gathering on the field between the Core Building and Gil Hodges Field. The beer and brat tent will open at 11 a.m.
More activities are in the planning stages, according to an SJC Alumni Association announcement.
Alumni members of the Puma baseball team will gather for a friendly game at Gil Hodges Field in the early afternoon. Hodges, who was recently inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, will also be honored throughout the day.
To RSVP for golf, go to www.eventbrite.com/…/sjcaai-golf-outing-2022. For homecoming tickets, use www.eventbrite.com/…/sjcaai-homecoming-2022.
To receive updates on SJC alumni events, log onto involvedforlife.net/homecoming2022 or follow the Involved For Life Facebook page.