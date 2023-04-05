Saint Joseph’s College’s Puma Legacy group has resurrected the college’s Sports Hall of Fame after it was shelved by college officials due to the closure of the campus in 2017.
To honor the 50th celebration of the SJC Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, an induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 30 at noon at the Fair Oaks Farms Farmhouse Restaurant off the I-65 corridor near Rensselaer.
Puma Legacy representatives will induct six athletes into the Hall as well as a person under a special category (coach, volunteer, staff, etc.). One team will receive Wall of Honor distinction.
The hope is that the ceremony will be held annually to recognize former Puma athletes and people who helped drive the sports scene at the college.
Bill Hogan of the Legacy group said around 100 people have already signed up for this month’s induction ceremony. Anyone wishing to attend will need to order tickets by April 14 at sjcpumalegacy.org.
This year’s inductees include Bill Gill, Class of 1998, who was a top scorer in men’s soccer; Tamara Bumpers Chavis, a 2000 graduate who was an elite scorer on the women’s basketball team; Matt Springer, Class of 2007, who excelled in men’s golf; Kaleb Thompson, a record-setter and a valuable member of the men’s track and field team and a 2012 graduate; Phil Collins, who helped the Pumas reach the Elite 8 in 2010; and Julian Walker, Class of 2014, who was a record-setting wide receiver for the Pumas.
The 2012 women’s softball team that competed in the Division II National Championship Tournament is the Wall of Honor team, while the team’s head coach, Frank Wilkins, will receive special recognition as well.
Jimmy Thordsen, a 1974 graduate and perhaps the college’s best men’s basketball player, will receive a Golden Puma award. Thordsen is the only Puma athlete to have his jersey retired.
The purpose of SJC Puma Legacy is to preserve the positive legacy of Saint Joseph’s College for the SJC community (alumni and former faculty and staff) and Rensselaer and surrounding communities.
In addition, the group recognizes that information about the history and connections with the C.PP.S (Missionaries of the Precious Blood), Fr. Charles Banet, Chicago Bears, Charlie Halleck, Gil Hodges and others is of interest to the broader national and global communities.
“We will strive to preserve this legacy in various ways, including, but not limited to, hosting an annual Hall of Fame event, continuing to contribute to the online SJC archives, and creating and maintaining a website dedicated to this cause,” the group said in a press release.