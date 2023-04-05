SJC Hall of Fame

Saint Joseph’s College’s Puma Legacy group has resurrected the college’s Sports Hall of Fame after it was shelved by college officials due to the closure of the campus in 2017.

To honor the 50th celebration of the SJC Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, an induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 30 at noon at the Fair Oaks Farms Farmhouse Restaurant off the I-65 corridor near Rensselaer.