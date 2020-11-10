JASPER COUNTY — Due to COVID concerns, the annual Shop With A Cop program has been canceled.
The Jasper Newton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 189 shared that news on its Facebook page. The organization has been unable to raise funds this year in the wake of the pandemic.
“This year has been very complicated and we have to consider the health of both the families and officers that would be involved in hosting this program this year,” the organization said. “This decision was not easily made and we are very disappointed that we cannot host this event in 2020.”
The program, which is spearheaded by Fraternal Order Lodge 189 and the National Guard Military Police Unit of Rensselaer, celebrated its 16th year in 2019. It was created in 2003 as a way to build a stronger relationship between police organizations and children.
The FOP has taken over 1,500 kids shopping since 2003, with shopping sprees occurring at Rensselaer’s Walmart the past several years. Funds collected during the year are used to pay for items such as socks, coats, shoes and toys.
The Fraternal Order asks that people refrain from contacting local police departments or dispatch centers about Shop With A Cop 2020.