Seth Querry

Photo by Cheri Shelhart

Seth Querry, of the Jasper County Recovery House, speaks during a DeMotte Chamber Lunch & Learn sponsored by First Hometown Mortgage and held at Belstra Milling Co.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

DeMOTTE — Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson and Recovery House directors spoke to businesses at a recent DeMotte Chamber Lunch & Learn event sponsored by First Hometown Mortgage at Belstra Milling Company’s large conference room.

Williamson said the county has had 18 overdose calls since the first of the year, and 120 domestic calls that were drug related. The sheriff’s office also received 38 calls for a mental subject, four suicides, 11 attempted suicides, 28 threatened suicides and 23 emergency detention orders, all related to drugs and drug or alcohol addiction since Jan. 1. He said drugs cause dysfunction in families and the children suffer while the need grows, there are fewer foster families for them.

