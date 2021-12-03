JASPER COUNTY — Traffic congestion, secondary accidents and trying to save the county infrastructure from being damaged have become concerns for local police officers as the traffic rerouting from Interstate 65 has increased.
Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson recently expressed his concerns and frustrations regarding the rerouting of traffic from the five I-65 exits when an accident occurs on the interstate.
“These wrecks would be closing the interstate sometimes for eight hours or more. To us, that isn’t something that we feel should be happening unless there is a hazmat spill or an unusual circumstance, but those are few and far between,” Williamson said. “Due to the congestion that we’ve had going on for quite a while now, we started noticing this more and more often. Sometimes we would be having this happen several times a week.”
Many times the initial accident on the interstate causes secondary crashes. Williamson used the example of secondary crashes happening on the county roads, causing manpower to be diverted.
“The traffic is so thick coming off the interstate that our emergency services have trouble getting through it,” Williamson said. “There’s not much you can do to stop the traffic from coming off the interstate. You can’t make everybody go the same direction because there is just not enough manpower.”
One area that sees several accident is the 210-mile marker between the U.S. 231 and State Road 114 interchanges. Single-vehicle accidents would take hours to clean up.
“We were getting concerns from the mayor, citizens and a lot of folks,” Williamson said. “Our whole goal is to try and lessen the amount of time that we are on the interstate and quit having these eight-hour closures.”
Williamson began searching for a solution and met with INDOT officials in early October. A second meeting was then held with INDOT, the Indiana State Police and the county highway. Williamson said several questions were asked during the meetings, such as who’s called from the state police, what kind of rotation they have with the wrecker services, and how soon after the wrecks occur are towing companies being notified of the accident.
“What we found is that some of the things were slow in getting accomplished,” Williamson said.
The entities began making some progress as further communication occurred and it was discovered that the semi accidents at the 210-mile marker were occurring because of a drop-off. The drop-off would suck the semi-trailer off the road and cause the driver into the guardrail and into the nearby ditch.
Williamson credited INDOT LaPorte District Highway Maintenance Director Justin Bednar for helping correct the issue with the state.
“All of this comes about through collaboration and communication,” Williamson said.
Williamson said through talking with the state police, it was determined that the county officers would be handling more of the interstate accidents because of a shortage of troopers.
“If we are going to start handling more accidents, then maybe we should be more proactive in how long the interstate is shut down,” Williamson said. “When the interstate is shut down, you have people trying to go over backroads and bridges that don’t support the weight of the semis that come off the interstate. We have infrastructure issues as well as secondary crashes. If we can get one interstate lane open, it’s much quicker than a county road.”
Sheriff’s deputies used a recent accident as a test to see how quickly lanes could be opened safely. One of the slower moments of the cleanup was waiting on the wrecker. Williamson said when the towing company arrived, they knew, through the previous conversation, that wreckage would be moved off the roadway as quickly as possible.
“It’s important that our units and the state police get the wrecker en route,” Williamson said. “You have to get that wrecker coming and they have to know what they are moving.”
The first lane of traffic was opened about an hour and a half after the wreck. Williamson also said INDOT was on the scene helping divert traffic. The second lane was opened about two hours and 50 minutes later.
“To be less than three hours is a win,” Williamson said.
As collaborations continue, another meeting was held and the wrecker services of the county were invited to attend special training.