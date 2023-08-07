A partnership

The Whaley Farms Partnership includes John and Brook Whaley and their two sons, Brock and Blake.

 Provided

Perhaps driven by challenges and hard work, farm families take their history and legacy seriously. That rings especially true for the Whaleys — whose family name is among the earliest to show up in Newton County records, dating back to the 1800s.

Their farming legacy continues today with John Whaley, his wife, Brooke, and two sons, Brock and Blake, and the Whaley Farms Partnership. The Whaleys grow corn and soybeans and their farm shop is located just a few miles from where John grew up.

Tags