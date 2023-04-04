The Illiana area was hit with severe weather March 31, with several tornadoes touching down in the area.
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 16 tornadoes touched down on that day in the service’s Chicago forecast area.
The weather service reported EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Wellington, Illinois, Stockland, Illinois, and Remington, Indiana. EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Oxford and Fowler, Indiana.
On April 1, the Benton County (Indiana) Commissioners signed an emergency declaration regarding the storms.
The declaration notes that the severe storms caused excessive rain, tornado damage, wind damage, downed power lines and trees, damage to residential and agricultural structures, damage to public utility infrastructure and caused safety issues in the area.
The line of storms moved from Illinois into Indiana on March 31. Benton County issued the declaration to help provide aid to those in the county that need it. It is in effect for seven days.
Benton County Emergency Management Director Jason Fisher said that the declaration “will support recover needs that may be come available to individuals or businesses.”
Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci said the tornadoes touched down in the rural areas of Wellington and Stockland.
The Wellington tornado was to the southwest of the town and the Stockland tornado was southeast of the town and then went into Benton County.
Ceci said damage assessments were done in Iroquois County. He said thankfully no one was hurt nor had to be evacuated from houses. There was damage to farm buildings and some other buildings in the area.
As of the afternoon of April 4, Fisher said, things are going as well as can be expected in Benton County.
“We did a couple of days of damage assessment and additional contacts,” he said. “Yesterday IDHS had some damage assessment folks in town with us.”
That day eight structures were assessed with two being assessed as destroyed, one having major damage, one having minor damage and four listed as “affected,” which means they have fairly minor damage to roofs or shingles.
He said the USDA and assessors office have been working with those with damage.
“The assessors office has made contact with the individuals that have property that was damaged so that they can do the tax adjustment they are allowed to do based on disaster law with the taxes. Then the USDA is starting the ag survey process with some of the data we’ve been able to conjur up over the last few days.”
He said as of press time there are about 33 properties that have damage. That doesn’t include areas that have debris in fields. He said that includes a variety of damage, including houses, ag structures, grain bins, wind turbines, tool sheds and fencing areas for cattle. He said both of the northern dairy farms in the county had damage as well.
Fisher said Benton County officials are still waiting on some information from the National Weather Service, but “the one track from Stockland we think probably may be shifted north and ended up being what they call the Remington tornado, which kind of touched down near the Seven Hills Dairy, based on how that storm was moving. The Fowler tornado touched down just outside of town and went northeast. There was a the Oxford to Badger Grove tornado that touched down north/northeast of Oxford and went toward Badger Grove in White County.”
Fisher said there were still two sections of roads closed because of utility poles as of April 4. “There was some pretty heavy infrastructure damage to NIPSCO and Warren County REMC poles there,” he said.
Fisher said NIPSCO’s preliminary data showed that between Fowler and Monticello they would replace around 400 poles. “I’ve been kind of leaving Warren County REMC alone because they’ve been so busy. The pole damage is just so unique from just being pushed over to just being snapped and broken off by the tornado or the 80 to 90 mph wind gusts that were probably with the storm also.”
Fisher said, while there were no injuries or fatalities it is important for people to think about preparedness, particularly in finding ways to get weather information. He said having more than one way to get that information can be helpful.
Weather radios, apps, and other means of information are always important in case one such source is hampered by the weather itself.
Fisher said it is unclear right now if the threshold will be met for a state declaration or FEMA declaration. He said several counties have declared already, including Benton, White and Sullivan.