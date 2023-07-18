JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Community Services is presenting an afternoon of fun and entertainment on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at the Jasper County Fairgrounds in the air-conditioned Community Building.
Light refreshments will be available.
The afternoon begins with a performance by the Rensselaer Senior Center Line Dancers from 1:15-1:45 p.m. Lively music and amazing dancers will share their talent and love of “Line Dancing Through Life” in their performance.
Singer-songwriter Stephanie Johns will be sharing her beautiful voice and a selection of songs to uplift and bring a smile. She will be singing from 2-2:30 p.m.
BINGO will be available from 2:45-3:45 p.m. Free BINGO for those 55 and over. An hour-long BINGO opportunity will include creative basket prizes filled with gift items. A favorite game to conclude Senior Day at the fair.
Jasper County Community Services will provide an information table with program and service details offered by the area senior centers. The Area Agency on Aging, Northwest Indiana Community Action will be joining the festivities of the afternoon to provide awareness and information about supportive programs for the community through the Area I Agency.
Other events scheduled for Friday include the Livestock Auction at 2 p.m. in the Show Arena, with the Demolition Derby event set for 7 p.m. in the Grandstand.
Glamerica will perform on the free stage at 7 p.m.
Carmen Forney of the Jasper County Extension Office will conduct at Cooking for 1 or 2 class at 3 p.m. in the Community Building and Kids Krafts with Hanna W. will be held at 4 p.m.
Also scheduled for the Community Building from 5-8 p.m. is the creation of a leather bracelet with Tania Northup for a fee.