Award for Braun

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana receives the 2022 Friend of Farm Credit Award from representatives of the AgriBank District Farm Credit Council (ADFCC). Left to right: Dwain “Doc” Cottingham, Farm Credit Mid-America; Senator Mike Braun; and Laura Braun, ADFCC Chair and AgriBank.

 Provided

The AgriBank District Farm Credit Council (ADFCC) has presented its 2022 Friend of Farm Credit Award to U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana.

Braun, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, received the award for his important work on behalf of rural communities, agriculture and the Farm Credit System, a national network of customer-owned cooperatives. 

Tags

Trending Food Videos