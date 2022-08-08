The AgriBank District Farm Credit Council (ADFCC) has presented its 2022 Friend of Farm Credit Award to U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana.
Braun, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, received the award for his important work on behalf of rural communities, agriculture and the Farm Credit System, a national network of customer-owned cooperatives.
"Senator Braun has a keen sense of agriculture, business and practicality, which helps ensure commonsense solutions and keeps the best interests of agriculture and rural communities at the forefront,” said Dwain “Doc” Cottingham, a farmer from Attica, Indiana, and the Farm Credit Mid-America board representative on the ADFCC. “He demonstrated this type of leadership through his work to ensure that agriculture had access to the Paycheck Protection Program. His personal experience as a farmer and a business owner, blended with his understanding, appreciation and support for Farm Credit, makes us proud to call him a Friend of Farm Credit and a friend of rural America.”
“I’m honored to have been recognized for the 2022 Friend of Farm Credit Award,” Braun said. “Farms both large and small will always be a place where hard working Americans find solutions to feeding their communities and the rest of the country. I’m grateful for farmers, ranchers and organizations like farm lenders that support their work. As a sitting member on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, I’m proud to represent farmers and their families. Thank you again for this distinguished award.”
Farm Credit Mid-America is one of the local Farm Credit Associations that comprise the AgriBank District along with AgriBank. The ADFCC represents Farm Credit farmers and ranchers in a 15-state area from Wyoming to Ohio and Minnesota to Arkansas. About half the nation's cropland is located within the AgriBank District.
Farm Credit supports rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services, today and tomorrow. It has been fulfilling its mission of helping rural America grow and thrive for more than a century with the capital necessary to make businesses successful and by financing vital infrastructure and communication services.