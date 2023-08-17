RENSSELAER — The Prairie Arts Council will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special exhibit, Lilian Fendig Collected, through Sept. 28.
Over 100 pieces of Fendig’s art from a dozen collectors will be on display in the art gallery named after the nationally known artist.
Much of the art showcases her skills painting landscapes, portraits and still life. Several collectors provided sketches with the finished pieces “giving us insight into her process,” PAC said in a press release.
The gallery will be open on Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. and by appointment. Email pacrensselaer@gmail.com for more details.
A reception to kick off the exhibit was held Aug. 13. Collectors were on hand to share details about their pieces and share memories of Ralph and Lilian Fendig.
According to a biography on the askari.com website, Lilian was born in London, England in 1912, and she attended Hornsey School of Arts & Crafts in London.
She taught art in English public and private schools and during WW II was in charge of rehabilitation arts and crafts at an American Station Hospital. She married Ralph Fendig, an American soldier, prior to settling in Rensselaer in 1948 where she lived and worked for the remainder of her life.
Lilian’s primary medium was watercolor, although she also worked in oil and from 1948 through 1960 created a series of 13 woodblock engravings that she printed privately and used as her personal holiday greeting to friends. Fendig became best known for her cityscapes, landscapes and still life, mostly from Indiana, Wisconsin and Arizona.