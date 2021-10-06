MERRILLVILLE — Rensselaer Central started slow but built momentum by halftime in its 9-0 Class A sectional victory over an overwhelmed Oregon-Davis squad Tuesday night, Oct. 5, at Andrean High School.
The Lady Bombers (9-7) advance to Thursday’s semifinal round where they will face Illiana Christian (6-8) at 5 p.m. The winner of Wednesday’s Boone Grove/Andrean contest will face the winner of the Hebron/Hammond Noll match in Thursday’s other semifinal at 7 p.m.
The championship game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday night in Merrillville.
It took the Bombers 12 minutes to punch in their first goal, with Libby Dixon dribbling to the right side of the field and punching it in to break the scoreless tie.
RCHS would add two more goals before intermission, with two coming from senior Abby Lucas. A Dixon assist to Lucas in the 35th minute made the score 2-0, and after Dixon scored again on a senior Taylor Jordan assist in the 37th minute, Lucas converted a corner kick from sophomore Grace Healey with just 10 seconds left in the half for a 4-0 lead.
Dixon would cap off her hat trick just two minutes into the second half. Sophomore Laina Chapman scored her second goal of the season on an assist from fellow sophomore Sarah Kaufman in the 50th minute and Jordan fed Lucas for another assist as Lucas completed her hat trick.
Healey would punch in the game’s last two goals, with freshman Abby Hannon assisting on the first and Lucas on the second. Game officials stopped the game with over eight minutes remaining after the score reached 9-0.
Winning goalkeeper Abby Ahler didn’t face a shot in securing the shutout.
It was just the sixth game of the season for Oregon-Davis, which finishes 1-5. The Bobcats had just 12 players play in Tuesday’s game.
KVHS caps
season at 8-6-1
CHESTERTON — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team had its season come to an end in the first round of the Class 2A Sectional at Chesterton Tuesday night, Oct. 5.
The Kougars, who were missing three starters due to injury, couldn’t keep pace with Crown Point in losing 5-1 to end the season at 8-6-1. The Bulldogs (10-6-1) advanced to play the host Trojans (14-1-1) Wednesday night, Oct. 6.
Chesterton beat Crown Point, 3-1, on Sept. 15.
Wednesday’s other semifinal featured Portage (9-6-2) against Hobart (12-2-3).
KVHS actually held a 1-0 lead in the first half, with senior Joel Gomez scoring one of his best goals of the year. After a long free kick was sent into the Crown Point penalty box, the ball would pop out into the open where Gomez one-tied his shot into the upper 90 of the goal.
The goal was the team-leading 21st for Gomez.
But Crown Point would answer quickly off a cross into the Kougar penalty box and add another minutes later to go up 2-1 at halftime.
The Bulldogs would score insurance goals in the second half as they dominated possession early. One of the goals came off a penalty kick.
The game marked the end of the careers of 10 KVHS seniors, including Gomez, Ben Herz, Bradon Ruvalcaba, John Santamaria, Luke Andree, Cole Watson, Filipe Salas, Adam Collard, Sebastian Zavala and Chris Varela.
Goalkeeper Gage Anderson had several saves to keep his team close, particularly in the second half. He finished with 12 saves on the night.
Knights edged
1-0 vs. Andrean
DYER — Covenant Christian capped its season at 7-7-1 with its 1-0 loss to Andrean in the first round of the Class A Illiana Christian Sectional in Dyer on Monday, Oct. 4.
The 59ers, who took a 4-11-2 mark into Wednesday’s game with Illiana Christian (14-1-1), scored the game’s lone goal in the first half then turned it over to the defense.
Sophomore Dominic Forrester had the lone goal. Winning goalkeeper Ben Prisby had three saves to secure the shutout, while Covenant keeper Josh DeJong had eight saves.
Sophomore Luke Terpstra led the Knights with 33 points, including 11 goals and 11 assists. Senior teammate Royal Novak had 32 points (10 goals, 12 assists) and junior Arthur Walstra had six goals.