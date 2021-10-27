RENSSELAER — Brookside Park was the scene for this year’s Rensselaer Parks Department’s Fall Fest event, held Thursday evening, Oct. 21.
The festival featured pumpkin carvings, a bounce house for kids and the Riley Read, with special guests reading a handful of James Whitcomb Riley poems related to the fall season.
Parks program director Heather Hall also announced the winners of this year’s Scarecrow Trail displays. Tied for first were Browns Garden and Floral Shoppe (gardening scarecrows) and Franciscan Health (scarecrow women in hats enjoying the fall season), while Chief Buildings’ metal headless horseman display took second.
Tied for third place were Rensselaer Public Library’s display (scarecrow reading to a child) and Rensselaer Septic Tanks (large tank painted like a pumpkin). This display also won the People’s Choice Award.
Honorable mention went to Leggett and Platt’s Springman Stan’s “We Want You” character.
As a reminder, Rensselaer’s trick-or-treat hours are set for 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
On Friday, Oct. 29, the Rensselaer Care Center will hold a trunk-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m. at the center’s visitor parking lot.
Vehicles will be lined up in the parking lot and in the field to the southwest of the building. Each vehicle is responsible for handing out candy and everyone is encouraged to decorate their trunks.