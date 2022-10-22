Sculpture in place

Photo by Judy Crawford

KV officials and members of the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving stand by the sculpture in honor of Iran Floyd’s years of dedication to the Kankakee Valley students.

 Photo by Judy Crawford

WHEATFIELD — The sculpture dedicated to Iran Floyd’s lifetime of service to students is now installed, along with the inscription attached to the base.

On hand to mark the completion were Michael Spagna, Kankakee Valley assistant superintendent, and Donald Street, superintendent of KV schools. Also pictured are four members of the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving, including Charlotte Fagan, Pat Kopanda, Karen Beere and Jean VanKeppel.

