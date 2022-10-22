WHEATFIELD — The sculpture dedicated to Iran Floyd’s lifetime of service to students is now installed, along with the inscription attached to the base.
On hand to mark the completion were Michael Spagna, Kankakee Valley assistant superintendent, and Donald Street, superintendent of KV schools. Also pictured are four members of the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving, including Charlotte Fagan, Pat Kopanda, Karen Beere and Jean VanKeppel.
The DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving awarded the grant for the work. The group, along with the Jasper Newton Foundation, paid for this public artwork which was designed and constructed by the KVHS senior art classes of Josh Smith, and the senior welding class of David Hass.
The sculpture is displayed on the grounds in front of and between the Floyd Administrative Service Center and the Kankakee Valley School Corporation office on the north side of State Road 10.