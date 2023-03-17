RENSSELAER — The transformation of the former GRG auto shop now complete, Barbara Barten and Stacy Walker have been busy fulfilling orders at Rural Bling and Backroad Blooms, respectively.

Barten, owner of Barten Design dba Rural Bling, purchased the former auto shop on College Avenue (U.S. 231) this winter and began producing screen printing and embroidering items in January. Her store room occupies the shop’s former two-bay garage area, which was transformed into its current condition by Kerry Mathew.

