RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Regional Soccer Club (RRSC) and Jasper County REMC have introduced a youth soccer league scholarship in memory of longstanding RRSC board member Jeff Gastineau.
Gastineau was a dedicated member of the community and the Rensselaer youth soccer program. Gastineau’s goal on the board was to offer local youth the opportunity to play and grow in the sport of soccer. His dedication to the organization continued even after his own children aged out of the program.
“We were flattered to be asked to help sponsor this soccer scholarship in Jeff’s name,” said Stephanie Johnson, Jasper County REMC member services manager, “His energy and professionalism meant a lot to our cooperative and all of the community events we participated in together.”
This new scholarship will be awarded on an annual basis to a RRSC athlete in each age group and represents Jeff’s selfless devotion to the soccer club and his Saturday morning smiles on game day.
Dave DelPrincipe, 2022 RRSC board president, said, “Jeff impacted a lot of lives in our community and we want to carry on that momentum with this scholarship.”
The Rensselaer Regional Soccer Club was formed in 2017 and serves approximately 200 local youth soccer players each year. The board is committed to providing positive youth experiences through organized sport.
Jasper County REMC is a local not-for-profit electric and technology cooperative serving the area since 1938. The cooperative is committed to serving their members and supporting local communities.