RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Regional Soccer Club (RRSC) and Jasper County REMC have introduced a youth soccer league scholarship in memory of longstanding RRSC board member Jeff Gastineau.  

Gastineau was a dedicated member of the community and the Rensselaer youth soccer program. Gastineau’s goal on the board was to offer local youth the opportunity to play and grow in the sport of soccer. His dedication to the organization continued even after his own children aged out of the program.

