GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
Join the library on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at 10-11 am. There is no cost for this program, participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2 lb. weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
TODDLER TIME AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Toddler Time for ages 2-3 will be held Tuesdays, Dec. 6-20 at 10 a.m. each day.
Toddlers along with their caregivers are welcome to join the library staff for stories, activities, and crafts. For more information, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
SANTA VISITS THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come get your picture taken with Santa and make some Christmas crafts at the Rensselaer Library on Dec. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Registration is required. To register please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events
CREATE A LIGHT UP GNOME AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children in grades 4-12 are invited to join the DeMotte Library on Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m. to make a festive light up gnome! Materials are supplied for this free craft.
Registration is required and is available online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ANIME CLUB AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, December 6 and 20 at 6 p.m. for Anime Club. Join the library for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun!
Kids will watch a few anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FAMILY HOLIDAY PROGRAM AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for family Christmas activities such as stories, crafts, snacks, and a visit from Santa! The morning session will be held at 10 a.m. and the evening session will be held at 6 p.m. This fun-filled program is open to families and children of all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is required for this free event and is available online at www.myjcpl.org/events, or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community veterans are invited to join the Wheatfield Library on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. for an
opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
DECEMBER BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
DeMOTTE — DeMotte Bookies will not be meeting in December. Happy Holidays!
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing reader recommendations.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will not be meeting in December. Happy Holidays!
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. to have our end of the year party!
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. to cover the book Seven Days of Us by Francesca Hornak.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.