RENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College, the historic Rensselaer-area college, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking skill development program, which encourages motivated high school students to jumpstart their higher learning journey. The program is currently in its pilot stage, and it aims to involve area high schoolers in higher learning at an earlier age, providing them with advantages they would not have otherwise.