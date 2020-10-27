No one wants to spoil the fun.
So even as Indiana recently entered into a cautionary Orange level in regards to the COVID pandemic last week, communities are still sticking with their Halloween trick-or-treat hours on Saturday, Oct. 31.
This year’s Halloween hours include:
• Rensselaer from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31
• DeMotte from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31
• Wheatfield from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31
from 6-9 p.m., EST, Oct. 31
• Morocco from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31
• Kentland from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31
• Lake Village/Sumava Resorts from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31
• Hebron from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
The Remington American Legion will hand out Halloween bags in front of the Legion building on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m., EST.
Participants are asked to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The CDC recommends alternative activities to the traditional door to door event earlier this fall.
CDC guidelines put door to door trick-or-treating in the high risk category. Those who do not want to participate in giving treats for Halloween should turn off porch lights as they normally would. Trick-or-treaters are reminded that they should approach houses with porch lights on only.
If participating in trick-or-treating, the CDC recommends putting individually wrapped goodie bags for families to “grab and go” to maintain social distancing. It suggests placing these on tables at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard. No cookies or fresh fruit should be given.
This form of trick-or-treat is listed in the moderate risk category, according to the CDC.
It also states if preparing goody bags, to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the treats.
The CDC also says not to substitute a costume mask for a cloth mask and the costume mask shouldn’t be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers both the mouth and the nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask can be dangerous.
The safer alternatives include carving pumpkins with members of the household inside or out, Halloween decorating inside and out and holding a scavenger hunt where children can look for items while they walk outside through their neighborhoods or within their own yard rather than going house to house. It also suggests virtual Halloween costume contests.
If anyone chooses to have a Halloween party, it is suggested they keep people at least 6 feet apart. If there is a chance of screaming, keep the distance even greater.
Trunk-or-treats are also listed in the high risk category, whether inside or outside, as well as attending indoor parties. Going to a haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming are also high risk activities.
The CDC says higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread are found in large gatherings, especially indoors. Poor ventilation increases the risk for infection as well. The longer the event runs, the higher the risk.
ISP provides Halloween safety tips
It’s that time of year when kids are looking forward to dressing up in their favorite costumes and spending time with family and friends trick-or-treating. Although everyone loves to get lots of candy and have fun, the most important thing is health and safety while trick-or-treating and making sure everyone gets home safely.
Listed below are some safety tips that the Indiana State Police would like to provide:
1) Know what the dates and times are in your community for trick-or-treating.
2) Make sure that you have a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on the costume so that you can be seen at all times.
3) Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system when approaching a house, and please practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
4) Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look both directions before crossing the roadway.
5) Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.
6) Never enter the house of a stranger and preferably only trick-or-treat at homes that you are familiar to you.
7) If a trick-or-treater gets separated from others, have them stay where they are and ask an adult for help.
8) Have an adult inspect the candy before it is eaten.
9) If you’re not actively participating in trick-or-treating and are out driving, we ask that you please slow down and drive with caution.
10) Please follow your local health department and CDC guidelines for personal protective measures. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Everyone is encouraged to make your cloth mask part of the costume.