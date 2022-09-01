RENSSELAER — The former Healthy Haven smoothie and juice bar has been rebranded by one of its original owners.
Kaylie Black and husband Nick, who is a native of Rensselaer, repurchased the business on Washington Street in downtown Rensselaer earlier this summer and reopened it as S-Blended Nutrition on Aug. 1.
The business first opened in June of 2019, not long before the Blacks decided to move to Lafayette. Healthy Haven remained open under another owner, who recently decided to sell the business back to the Blacks.
A few changes were made to the inside and the store — which brands itself “healthy food for busy people,” offering healthy smoothies and energy teas — was renamed.
“We refreshed the entire inside,” Kaylie said as she prepared a drink for a customer last week. “We have all new decor and partially redid the bar.”
A “quick and grab” establishment, S-Blended allows customers to come in, order a drink and dash out when the order is filled. There are a few seating areas inside the business, which offers views of the Jasper County Courthouse across the street.
“Our entire menu is all healthy,” Kaylie said. “We provide good nutrition drinks to fuel the body for optimal performance.”
The Blacks have reached out to local athletes to share the importance of fueling their body properly with high quality protein and good nutrition for practices and games.
“We met with football players and volleyball programs in the area,” Kaylie said.
With the repurchase of the business in Rensselaer, the Blacks now have three juice bars in the area, including Healthies in downtown Monticello and Brookston Blend in downtown Brookston.
“The communities have been super supportive,” Kaylie said. “Here, we’ve had a lot of people coming back.”
S-Blended is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce was held on Thursday, Aug. 25 to welcome the Blacks back to the Rensselaer business district.