DEMOTTE — Local legend and comedian Ryan Niemiller is looking forward to his hometown return as he prepares to take the stage at the Touch of Dutch in DeMotte on Aug. 13. In 2019, Niemiller, a 2000 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, placed third on “America’s Got Talent” show, wowing the judges and the audiences with his comedy.
He bills himself as the “Cripple Threat of Comedy” due to his disability, but that never stopped him from getting out and making a name for himself.
Niemiller now resides in San Diego with his wife, whom he married in October 2021. He continues to travel the country performing his comedy in a variety of venues. He said he does a lot of clubs and often travels to Los Angeles and Las Vegas to perform. Next month, he leaves on a tour of the Midwest, which brings him back to DeMotte for one day.
First he’ll spend time in Indianapolis, where his family is now located, then he heads to Fort Wayne to appear in the Summit City Comedy Club on Aug. 10. He’ll drive to Louisville, Kentucky, for an appearance at the Louisville Comedy Club on Aug. 11, then to Washington, Ind., to perform at the Aces Restaurant & Bar on Aug. 12 and finally, he’ll headline the performances on the outdoor stage in Spencer Park during the Touch of Dutch Festival. Then he’s off to Cleveland, Ohio, to perform on the 14th.
He’ll be on the stage from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Coming back to his hometown, Niemiller plans to add some local flavor to his routine discussing life in a small Midwestern town. It’s something he can’t do when performing in big cities. “I’ve been excited about this one for a little while. Families can come; anyone can come. It’ll be a blast,” he said.
As for comedy, Niemiller said, “I knew I was good at it for a long time and now people know it too!”
His comedy journey began nearly 16 years ago. He said he would travel for five hours to make $50, but he persevered. His big break came when he was chosen to perform on the hit talent show. His calendar started filling up before the show was over, and 2020 was looking like a great year for him, then COVID hit and his bookings dropped.
“I stayed home and played video games,” he said. To continue his trade, he did comedy online. “It was either that or don’t do comedy,” he explained.
“It was weird,” he said, after venues began to open back up and he started touring again. “Everywhere I went it was a different mentality. Some places insisted on masks, others no masks. It was a little stressful.”
“All things considered, life is pretty good right now,” he said. “It’s good to be back in DeMotte to do a show there.”
He remembers the Touch of Dutch being a low-budget festival so he was surprised when the organizers reached out to him and told him he’d be performing in front of a crowd of about 6,000 people. “It’s very exciting,” he said.
He said he has some new “stuff” in his comedy routine. “The world has changed a lot,” he continued. The outdoor show, he said, will have a different kind of energy and he’s looking forward to talking about growing up in DeMotte and seeing people he hasn’t seen in a long time.
Niemiller’s wife, Anne, is a teacher in California, so she won’t be accompanying him on this tour school begins while he’s out on the road, otherwise, he said she does join him during the summer months.
Niemiller said he wants to make a difference to people with disabilities. “I want to show people it might be harder, but you can do it! My life is very cool!”
Bring your lawn chairs and have a seat in the grass at Spencer Park to enjoy the entertainment at the Touch of Dutch Festival on Aug. 13.