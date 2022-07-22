Ryan Niemiller

Ryan Niemiller, who calls himself the “Cripple Threat of Comedy” will be on the stage at the Touch of Dutch Aug. 13, at 5 p.m.

DEMOTTE — Local legend and comedian Ryan Niemiller is looking forward to his hometown return as he prepares to take the stage at the Touch of Dutch in DeMotte on Aug. 13. In 2019, Niemiller, a 2000 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, placed third on “America’s Got Talent” show, wowing the judges and the audiences with his comedy.

He bills himself as the “Cripple Threat of Comedy” due to his disability, but that never stopped him from getting out and making a name for himself.

