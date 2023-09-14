RENSSELAER — Rensselaer’s impressive Emergency Service Training Campus is getting a fire tower thanks to a grant from Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security.
The campus, located just a stone’s throw to the east of the Rensselaer fire station, will make room for a standardized three-story fire training tower early next year, according to Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenny Haun.
It will be erected on the training site early next year and could be operational in the spring of 2024.
RVFD will be responsible for site preparation, concrete work and infrastructure needed to prepare the property for the tower’s on-site construction.
The anticipated cost to do the work will be around $250,000, Haun told the Rensselaer City Council on Monday night. That includes pouring concrete columns ahead of bringing the tower to Rensselaer and extending the water main to bring an ample supply of water to the facility
Haun said the water main project will be the biggest portion of the cost.
The RVFD campus was one of four sites to be awarded a grant by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office as part of the Hub and Spoke Initiative. It was picked from a list of over 100 other applicants, Haun said.
“I’m still shocked they picked Rensselaer out of everybody else in the state,” he said. “We’re extremely grateful.”
While the fire department plans to use some money in its budget to absorb some of the cost, Haun said any help the city could provide would be appreciated. He added that NIPSCO recently provided a $5,000 grant to be used at the campus and he is beginning to reach out to fire departments in Newton, White and other surrounding counties to see what assistance they can provide since they also utilize the training facility.
Township boards could also pitch in, Haun said.
The training facility is currently being used by fire and police departments as well as other first responders.
“I talked with Newton County,” Haun said. “They have not given me a dollar amount, per se, but they are interested. Jasper County Commissioners as well. White County, I’ve reached out to them and haven’t heard back from them yet. There is interest in it.”
Other departments showing interest include the Monticello and West Lafayette fire departments.
Haun said he has also reached out to the Jasper Newton Foundation to see if it could help with collecting funds.
Once complete, upgrades to the facility will allow volunteers in Jasper County as well as nearby counties to train close to home. Currently, a firefighter looking to complete a course in firefighting, including a specialized course in hazardous materials, must travel to Valparaiso for night classes.
Certification classes normally last six months.
Haun said his department hopes to pour cement after the first of the year with the tower to be completed sometime in March. Attention will then turn to extending the water main.
Haun said he explained his department’s current funding situation with state officials during a meeting last month.
“What the state fire marshal told me was, get the building standing and we’ll worry about the water later,” he said. “It sounds like they’re willing to work with us.”
RVFD’s campus features a search rescue/forcible entry section, a propane fire training and extrication area and a restaurant simulator that is nearly complete. The tower will provide a fourth area of training and the department would like to include a rope rescue tower as well.
Council members George Cover and Ernest Watson said they would like to see what other departments and counties are willing to pitch in before dipping into the city budget.
“There are some funds available in the city budget,” Cover said. “It’s isn’t going to be half your amount, but there is some money.”
Added council member Noelle Weishaar: “It’s a collaborative effort and to have so many people willing to help shows they see the need.”