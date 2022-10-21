RENSSELAER — Hundreds of kids flooded the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station on Thursday, Oct. 14 to participate in fire prevention activities.
Fire prevention week was recognized Oct. 9-15, with firefighters making visits to area schools throughout the week to discuss ways to prevent fires and how to respond to emergency situations.
A highlight of the week was an open house at the fire station. Several informational tables were scattered throughout the station floor, including how to design an escape plan at your home during a fire, proper usage of a fire extinguisher and how to make emergency calls and how drones are used to access damage during emergency situations such as car accidents.
Kids and parents also learned about ATV safety and watched as firefighters battled a car fire at the department’s demonstration area.
The county sheriff’s department also demonstrated how a K9 officer responds to emergency situations involving a suspect in a crime.
A bounce house was inflated for kids during the two-hour visit and Carmel apples were provided as well as popcorn, cookies and drinks. Instructional materials geared towards kids was also made available.